Atria Investments LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3,230.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of VOD opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

