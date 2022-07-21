Atria Investments LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 212.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 244,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 49,339 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.