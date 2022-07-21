Atria Investments LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 266.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.17 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $153.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.32.

