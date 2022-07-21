Atria Investments LLC Has $5.76 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 197,402 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $216.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $185.06 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

