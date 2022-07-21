Atria Investments LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Analog Devices by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,414,000 after acquiring an additional 511,766 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 407,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

