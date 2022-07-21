Atria Investments LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,394,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHD opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

