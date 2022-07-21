Atria Investments LLC Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

