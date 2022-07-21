Atria Investments LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

Illumina Stock Up 3.1 %

ILMN stock opened at $200.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

