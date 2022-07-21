Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $207.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.