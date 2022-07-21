Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

