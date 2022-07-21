Atria Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 257,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,577,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.66 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $132.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

