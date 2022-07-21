Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Biogen by 510.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 81,339 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Biogen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 240,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $207.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average is $211.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.