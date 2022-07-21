Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 703,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 6,244,649 shares.The stock last traded at $37.76 and had previously closed at $37.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.