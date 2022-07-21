Bowman & Co S.C. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

