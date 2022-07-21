Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $511.77 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

