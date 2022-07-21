Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brunswick by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,699 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,925,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $108.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.