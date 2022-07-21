CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,763 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after buying an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $129.18 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.