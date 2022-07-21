CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 681 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Corning worth $23,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corning Stock Up 0.7 %

Corning stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

