CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

