CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.37. The company has a market cap of $232.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

