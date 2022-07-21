CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $220,119,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $358.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

