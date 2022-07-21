CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.6% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.