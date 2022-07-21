CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,004 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for about 3.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $30,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Performance

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

