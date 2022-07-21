CapWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.1% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
