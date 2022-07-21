Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $90.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $91.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.02.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,980 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

