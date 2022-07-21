CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 233 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

