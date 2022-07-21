CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 983 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

