Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 56,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. The stock has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.