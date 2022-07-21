Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 22,767 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.