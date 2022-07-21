Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.