Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 72.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.