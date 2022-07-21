Conning Inc. Purchases 111 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after buying an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after buying an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EXR opened at $172.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.92.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

