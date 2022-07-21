Conning Inc. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,383 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

