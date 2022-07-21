Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $534,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,619,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 41.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AZO opened at $2,194.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,070.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,022.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,503.30 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

