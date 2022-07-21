Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock valued at $395,430,143. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.17 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

