Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock valued at $395,430,143. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $243.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

