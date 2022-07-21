Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $170.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

