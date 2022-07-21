Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,064 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

