Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

