Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,282 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $147,518,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $159.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.84.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.