Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.17 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.03 and its 200-day moving average is $215.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.