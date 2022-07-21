FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,626 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock opened at $227.66 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $301.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

