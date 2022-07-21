Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.21.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

