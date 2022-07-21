Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.