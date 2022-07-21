Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.