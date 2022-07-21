FourThought Financial LLC Has $89,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1,408.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

