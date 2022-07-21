FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

