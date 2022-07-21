FY2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $9.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.84. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Trading Up 7.3 %

NFLX opened at $216.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.