General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

