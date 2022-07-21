Geneva Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

