Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $10.41 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $54,004,000 after buying an additional 135,524 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 213,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after acquiring an additional 58,878 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 50,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 40.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $302.30 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.98. The company has a market capitalization of $310.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.